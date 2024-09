Watch: Scene of deadly small plane crash at Novato airport One person was confirmed dead in a fiery airplane crash at Gnoss Field Airport in Novato Saturday afternoon. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/4e2o0fl Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv