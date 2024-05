Watch: Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Santa Cruz face off with police in riot gear Pro-Palestinian protesters who created an encampment and blocked entrances to University of California, Santa Cruz campus buildings were forcibly removed Friday morning and many arrested, a university spokesperson said. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3VnBhZq Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv