Watch: Fire crews put out vegetation fire along Highway 280 in San Jose A fire burned vegetation next to Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/4dA6RcF Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv