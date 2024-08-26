Watch: Alameda County Fire chief addresses racist tirade by firefighter seen on viral video
A man seen in a viral video berating a driver with racist language following a crash in California's Central Valley has been identified as a firefighter with the Alameda County Fire Department which is now investigating the incident. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3AAlaQa
