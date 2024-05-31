Walnut Creek Art & Wine Festival kicks off the first weekend of June Attendees to the Art and Wine Festival in Walnut Creek can expect live entertainment, fine arts and crafts, wine tasting, and a beer garden at Heather Farm Park. President and CEO of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Bob Linscheid, joins to discuss more. (05-31-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv