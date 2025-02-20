Unique sustainable ebony graces fretboards of Taylor Guitars As Bob Taylor told CBS News Bay Area, when you own a big company with a good brand with people who love your stuff, you can change the rules. Taylor did just that with ebony that graces his stringed instruments. For decades, only pure black ebony was used for fretboards and bridges on Taylor Guitars but at a tremendous environmental waste. Bob Taylor changed all of that with his Ebony Project. Each and every variegated fretboard is unique, making the guitar truly one of a kind. Learn more here: https://www.taylorguitars.com/ebonyproject/