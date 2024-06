Trump, Biden trade barbs in often-muddled debate President Biden faced off against former president Trump in a fiery debate. Skyler Henry reports from Atlanta followed analysis from Prof. Caroline Heldman with Occidental College. (6-27-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv