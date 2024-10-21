Watch CBS News

"The Neighborhood" returns tonight on CBS

The hit sitcom with Cedric the Entertainer is returning for another season, with a new addition to the family! Morning anchors Giana Franco and Reed Cowen speak with starts Marcel Spears and Skye Townsend about what to expect for the season.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.