Watch CBS News

Talking Politics: The Biden dilemma

Dr. Caroline Heldman, a political science professor with Occidental College, discusses the difficult choice facing Pres. Biden and the Democratic Party as calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race intensify. (7-5-24)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.