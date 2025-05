SF's 1st Chinese-American poet laureate talks about the Asian-American experience Sharon Chin reports on Genny Lim, who is San Francisco's first Chinese-American poet laureate. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv