SF firm fights deepfakes as lawmakers crack down on deceptive election videos Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed three bills into law on Tuesday requiring social media companies to do more to police deep fake videos, especially as we head into this year's election cycle. Meanwhile, a company is using its own technology to fight back. Katie Nielsen reports.