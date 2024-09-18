Watch CBS News

SF firm fights deepfakes as lawmakers crack down on deceptive election videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed three bills into law on Tuesday requiring social media companies to do more to police deep fake videos, especially as we head into this year’s election cycle. Meanwhile, a company is using its own technology to fight back. Katie Nielsen reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.