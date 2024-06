Several injured in shooting, violence during Oakland Juneteenth celebration Multiple people were shot Wednesday night at a Juneteenth celebration by Lake Merritt in Oakland, according to the city's fire department. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv