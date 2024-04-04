"School of Rock" musical theatre kids ready to strike a chord in San Jose This week’s Bay Area backstage takes us to San Jose where a group of kids are rocking out and getting ready to light up the Montgomery Theatre in CMT’s "School of Rock" musical. For some of these young performers taking on this role meant learning a new skill. Gianna Franco introduces us to the kids in "School of Rock" from April 12th to the 21st. More information on www.cmtsj.org. (04-04-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv