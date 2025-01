Santa Rosa police launch homicide investigation after finding 4 dead inside home Andrea Nakano reports on a a homicide investigation that was launched after a welfare check led to the discovery of four bodies. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv