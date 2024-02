San Jose trying to stop developers from taking advantage of Builder’s Remedy law Len Ramirez reports on a state law that is at the center of a battle between San Jose and developers. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv