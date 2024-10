San Francisco to begin towing large vehicles if people refuse offer of shelter Kevin Ko reports on how San Francisco will soon tow large vehicles that people use as homes if they refuse an offer of shelter. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv