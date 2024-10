Juliette Goodrich reports candidates Mark Farrell and Ahsha Safaí forming a ranked-choice alliance in the race for San Francisco mayor.

San Francisco mayoral candidates Mark Farrell and Ahsha Safaí enter alliance Juliette Goodrich reports candidates Mark Farrell and Ahsha Safaí forming a ranked-choice alliance in the race for San Francisco mayor.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On