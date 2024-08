San Francisco announces plan to crack down on sideshows A new crackdown announced by Mayor London Breed could bring stiffer penalties for both cars and motorbikes involved in illegal stunt driving. Sooji Nam reports. (8-30-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv