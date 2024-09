Rivals in SF mayor's race voice support for Prop. B public health bond San Francisco leaders, including rivals in the upcoming mayor's race, rallied in Chinatown on Wednesday for Prop. B, a $390 billion bond to fund public health and infrastructure investment. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv