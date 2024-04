Rescuers search for missing child in Russian River in Sonoma County The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department rescue crews were looking for a missing child who may have been swept away by the Russian River near Steelhead Beach north of Forestville. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv