Remembering trailblazing reporter Randy Shilts’ impact chronicling LGBT history Wilson Walker reports on Randy Shilts, a trailblazing reporter who covered important LGBT issues and was the first openly gay reporter to write for the San Francisco Chronicle. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv