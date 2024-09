Raw Video: San Jose police on $2M in cocaine found, couple's arrest Stacie Shih of the San Jose Police Department talks to CBS News Bay Area about a drug bust where an estimated $2 million in cocaine was seized and the arrests of a married couple accused of drug dealing. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv