Ramped-up police presence helps reassure Union Square shoppers Labor Day weekend shopping was in full swing in San Francisco Union Square Monday and so was the police presence. Lauren Toms reports. (9-2-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv