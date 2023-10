"Raid the Cage": CBS's latest game show set to premiere on Paramount+ Gianna Franco speaks with host Damon Wayans Jr. and co-host Jeannie Mai on their newest game for contestants to try to get in, get out, and get rich. “Raid the “Cage” premiers tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. on KPIX and streaming on Paramount +. (10-12-23)