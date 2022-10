Advertise With Us

Kevin Mullin or David Canepa will replace outgoing congresswoman Jackie Speier. Max Darrow reports. (10-27-22)

Race to fill Rep. Jackie Speier's seat features closely-matched candidates Kevin Mullin or David Canepa will replace outgoing congresswoman Jackie Speier. Max Darrow reports. (10-27-22)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On