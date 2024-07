Pres. Biden campaigns as Democratic lawmakers break away More Democrats are joining the chorus of people calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race. Max Darrow reports. (7-7-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv