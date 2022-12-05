Watch CBS News

Preparing for a 'Tripledemic' this holiday season

CBS News Bay Area anchor Elizabeth Cook asks Dr. Neha Narula from Stanford Health Care why we're seeing higher cases of RSV this year, and what we can do to protect ourselves and our families from RSV, Covid and the flu during holiday gatherings
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.