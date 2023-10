Powerball ticket worth $1.765 billion sold in Kern County A ticket with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's Powerball drawing was sold at a liquor store in the unincorporated community of Frazier Park in Kern County and the purchaser has the option of receiving the $1.765 billion jackpot in 30 installments or a $774.1 million lump sum payment, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.