‘Portola Festival’ returns to San Francisco's Pier 80 The “Portola Festival” returns to San Francisco with various groups performing on an outdoor stage at Pier 80. Last year's weekend event caused concerns over crowd control and music heard across the bay to Alameda. Pete Mar, host of the ‘B-Sides’ TV program, relays information from the creator and producer of the festival to ease community members while diverging into music history. (09-28-23)