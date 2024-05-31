Pleasanton student named tobacco-free kids ambassador Teens and kids are at risk of fighting against smoking-related illnesses. Youth are coming together to help reduce those numbers and that is where we meet Connor Lam, he was honored with the National Youth Advocate of the Year award in Washington DC for his leadership in the campaign for tobacco-free kids. (05-31-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv