People Are Talking: The Oakland A’s refuse the Ballers to play at the Coliseum People are Talking about the recent announcement of the Oakland A’s canceling the Ballers minor league team’s game at the Coliseum, so city leaders, fans, and co-founders want to know why. The Morning Edition spoke with one of the co-founders, Paul Freedman, and he says it’s all about keeping it rooted in Oakland. (01-09-2024)