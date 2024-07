Owner of beloved Oakland bookstore makes comeback The owner of a neighborhood bookstore in Oakland's Montclair Village is turning to the community for help as she recovers from a health battle. Juliette Goodrich reports. (7-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv