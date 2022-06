Advertise With Us

Oakland families enjoyed a bright, beautiful East Bay day that brought Father's Day and Juneteenth celebrations together. Shawn Chitnis reports. (6-19-22)

Oakland residents celebrate a mellow Juneteenth

