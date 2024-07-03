Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao speaks on FBI raid and recall efforts Ryan Yamamoto spoke with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao about a week after she first publicly spoke after the FBI raided her home. Mayor Thao says she is not the subject of the raid and would like to focus on the state of Oakland and recall efforts against her. (07-03-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv