Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao denies wrongdoing in first public comments since FBI raid
A defiant Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao gave her first public comments on Monday following the FBI raid on her home last week, saying she has nothing to hide and that she is not the subject of a federal investigation. Wilson Walker and Kevin Ko report. Read more here
