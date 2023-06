Advertise With Us

The annual FAM BAM! Juneteenth celebration brought festive crowds to Oakland's Lake Merritt amphitheater area Saturday. José Martínez reports. (6-17-23)

Oakland Juneteenth celebration features culture, education, community The annual FAM BAM! Juneteenth celebration brought festive crowds to Oakland's Lake Merritt amphitheater area Saturday. José Martínez reports. (6-17-23)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On