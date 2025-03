North Bay rainfall totals ahead of South Bay despite March rain Zoe Mintz reports on how March across the Bay Area has felt a lot different than the rest of the rainy season. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv