New running mates Harris and Walz campaign in the Midwest Natalie Brand reports on the Democratic ticket making several campaign stops in battleground states. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/kamala-harris-walz-campaign-raise-36-million-first-24-hours/