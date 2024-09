Monday morning First Alert Weather forecast with Jessica Burch Temperatures are staying average this week with a warm-up into Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime highs will hold on tight as we see cooler conditions by Saturday. Meteorologist Jessica Burch reports. (09-09-2024) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv