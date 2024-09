Monday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 9/16/24 Expect the fall-like weather to continue this week, with cooler temperatures Tuesday and possible showers on Wednesday, before temperatures again warm up just in time for the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv