Millbrae’s recall election voting to end, with results likely to arrive soon John Ramos reports on the recall election being held in Millbrae that is targeted two elected officials. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv