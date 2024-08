Marin County couple mark 20 years of nonprofit work at Respecting Our Elders Sharon Chin reports on a Marin County couple is kicking off their 20th year making sure senior citizens don't go hungry. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv