Long-term survivor of AIDS dedicates herself to providing care to SF community In a tale of resilience and advocacy, Veronika Fimbres shares how her life changed dramatically when she moved from New York City to San Francisco over 25 years ago. Jose Martinez reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv