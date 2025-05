Latest fatal hit-and-run in San Francisco a sign of concerning trend in elderly pedestrian deaths At the corner of Fillmore and McAllister in San Francisco, a simple yellow sign hangs informing others that a pedestrian was recently killed in a hit-and-run. That person was 86-year-old Mary Naito. Her death marked the fifth of six traffic fatalities in San Francisco this year alone, and all but one were above the age of 75.