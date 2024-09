Israelis protest prime minister following deaths of hostages in Gaza Following the deaths of hostages in Gaza, Israelis took to the streets and protested Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressuring him to make a ceasefire deal. Imtiaz Tyam reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv