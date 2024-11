Ioanna Krimili Hoping to Shoot Cal Into Successful 1st Season in ACC Cal Women's Basketball sharpshooter Ioanna Krimili is hoping to help the Bears surprise in their first season in the ACC. Krimili, a native of Greece, is in her second season at Cal after transferring from USF. Story by Vern Glenn, who tries his best to shoot like Ioanna. (11-4-24)