Increase in heart attacks following 2020 presidential election A Kaiser Permanente study out in JAMA Network Open reports a rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular issues in the five days after the 2020 election. CBS News Bay Area anchor Amanda Starrantino asks co-first author Dr. Jamal Rana, an adjunct investigator with the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research and a chief of cardiology with The Permanente Medical Group in Oakland, about the findings