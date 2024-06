Hundreds evacuated from fast-growing wildfire near Lake Sonoma The Point Fire in northern Sonoma County near Lake Sonoma burned over 1,000 acres and remained at 15% containment late Sunday. Kevin Ko reports. (6-16-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv