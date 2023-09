Harvard College staff member discusses the credibility of ChatGPT used for student essays A.I. is taking a global storm in career and education systems. A concern most people are talking about is the usage of ChatGPT in student essays or homework assignments, and they spoke with Harvard’s Writing Center Director, Jane Rosenzweig, about current issues, is A.I. used as a trusted source, and how school systems catch these automated assignments. (09/14/2023)