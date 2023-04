Gary Cohn says First Republic's likely sale "will be a much faster process" than SVB collapse Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser in the Trump White House and who is now vice chairman of IBM, tells "Face the Nation" that he believes the impending sale of troubled bank First Republic "will be a much faster process" than what happened with Silicon Valley Bank. But he says this is a "seismic moment" for the American people and whether they trust their banks.